Peace march set to commemorate 129 years since overthrow of Hawaiian Kingdom

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A peace march will be held Monday to commemorate 129 years since the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

The overthrow happened on Jan. 17, 1893.

After imprisoning Hawaii’s last reigning monarch, Queen Liliuokalani, a group of American businessmen set up a provisional government with the support of the U.S. minister and military troops.

Queen Liliuokalani protested and asserted herself as the constitutional sovereign of Hawaii, eventually leading to an investigation that ended nearly a year later with President Grover Cleveland acknowledging the overthrow was a “substantial wrong” committed to a friendly nation.

Cleveland urged Congress to repair the United States’ relationship with the Hawaiian Kingdom, but instead members passed a resolution to annex Hawaii.

On Aug. 12, 1898, the Hawaiian flag was lowered at Iolani Palace and replaced with the American flag.

A century after the overthrow, in 1993, President Bill Clinton apologized for the overthrow with a formal acknowledgement and resolution. That same year, more than 10,000 people flooded the streets for a march and rally.

On Monday, Native Hawaiian leaders and community members will march from Maunaala to Iolani Palace starting at 10 a.m.

They will also honor Hawaiian professor and activity Dr. Haunani-Kai Trask, who died in July.

The event will be streamed on the Oiwi TV and Ka Lahui Hawaii Facebook pages for those who are unable to join in person due to the pandemic.

