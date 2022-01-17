Parade set to be held in Waikiki in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A parade will be held in Waikiki on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Hawaii Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition parade begins at Magic Island starting at 7:30 a.m.

It will travel down Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park.

Masks are required.

The Unity Rally, which was scheduled to take place after the parade, has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the City and County of Honolulu wants to remind the public that its offices are closed in observance of the holiday.

Driver’s licensing centers and public libraries will be closed, People’s Open Markets will not be held, and TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule.

Police, fire and lifeguard services will still be available.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of peace and equality has been a pillar in Hawaii for decades.

In 1959, he spoke at the state’s first Legislature after being greeted with lei upon his arrival.

Years later, on his historic walk from Selma to Montgomery, Dr. King wore lei gifted by Reverend Abraham Akaka.

