Light and variable winds for much of the week

A surface ridge will remain over or just north of the islands, keeping conditions mostly dry and stable with afternoon clouds and isolated interior showers. Showers may increase a little Tuesday into Wednesday as a front stalls and dissipates just north of Kauai. Another weakening front is forecast to reach Kauai Friday night and then fall apart, with moisture pushed over the rest of the state by the return of the long-absent trade winds.

In surf, the weekend’s northwest swell was a bit late in arriving, so the high surf advisory has been extended overnight for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands. Waves heights will drop rather rapidly Monday. A similar swell is expected to bring another round of advisory-level surf by late Tuesday. A much larger west-northwest swell is possible on Friday, with wave heights exceeding warning levels.

