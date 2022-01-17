Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Light and variable winds for much of the week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A surface ridge will remain over or just north of the islands, keeping conditions mostly dry and stable with afternoon clouds and isolated interior showers. Showers may increase a little Tuesday into Wednesday as a front stalls and dissipates just north of Kauai. Another weakening front is forecast to reach Kauai Friday night and then fall apart, with moisture pushed over the rest of the state by the return of the long-absent trade winds.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, the weekend’s northwest swell was a bit late in arriving, so the high surf advisory has been extended overnight for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands. Waves heights will drop rather rapidly Monday. A similar swell is expected to bring another round of advisory-level surf by late Tuesday. A much larger west-northwest swell is possible on Friday, with wave heights exceeding warning levels.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Afternoon and evening clouds and spotty showers will be possible for much of the coming week.
Light wind pattern dominates the coming week

Most Read

Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.
Tsunami waves wash over Tonga after undersea volcano erupts
Waves pushed canoes on the beach next to the King Kam Hotel in Kailua-Kona.
Tsunami advisory canceled for Hawaii following Tonga eruption; small waves seen across state
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Vera Cruz ventured down to the shore to assess the damage — where he...
Clean-up efforts underway following tsunami surge triggered by Tonga eruption
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports record 5,977 new COVID cases; 6 fatalities
The tar-like material was found on the site of a long-shuttered sugar mill in Lahaina.
Discovery of mysterious substance oozing from ground in West Maui draws concern

Latest News

Afternoon and evening clouds and spotty showers will be possible for much of the coming week.
Light wind pattern dominates the coming week
Afternoon sea breezes and pop-up interior showers will continue.
Light wind weather pattern to continue
Afternoon sea breezes and pop-up interior showers will continue.
Light wind weather pattern expected for several more days
Winds will remain light for the next several days with the chance for afternoon clouds and...
Light winds for the holiday weekend and beyond