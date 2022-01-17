Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama makes eagle in playoff hole to win 2022 Sony Open

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Sony Open wrapped up in dramatic fashion.

The leader going into round four Russell Henley, facing off with Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama in an 18th hole playoff.

In the end, Matsuyama hit one of the greatest shots of his career to make Eagle and take home the Sony Open Crown.

The pair tee’d off at 1:15 p.m. with Henley starting the round with an overall 18-under par with Matsuyama tied for second place.

On the front nine, Henley kept his lead giving Matsuyama a five stroke deficit to try and make up in the final nine holes.

And that’s exactly what he did, clawing his way back all the way to the 18th hole, where he hammered a driver shot to get a two putt birdie for a 7-under 63 par in regulation to force a playoff hole after Henley missed a 10-foot birdie putt.

Back on the 18th for the sudden death playoff, Henley getting in the sand off the tee, followed by Matsuyama’s three wood shot to get him in the middle of the fairway.

Then Matsuyama’s second shot lands 10 feet from the pin, Henley would follow that up over shooting the green to get a bogey.

From there, Matsuyama sinks his putt to get the Sony Open title and his eighth PGA tour victory, tied for third most for an Asian-born player.

“I feel great.” Matsuyama told reporters. “To be able to win back-to-back with ZOZO and here with at the Sony, and especially on a course that I haven’t really played that well, It’s a tough golf course for me, so I’m extra excited, extra happy because of that.”

Matsuyama feeling the support from the large Japanese gallery here in the islands.

“Yeah, even at the turn when I was five back I could hear the cheers from my countrymen.” Matsuyama said. “That really spurred me on.”

Kevin Kisner and Ireland’s Seamus Power tied for third three shots behind.

