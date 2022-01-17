Hiker injured after falling an estimated 100 feet off Olomana trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 42-year-old woman is in serious condition after falling 100 feet off Olomana Trail Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Paramedics say she was at the third peak of the trail when she fell.

Two bystanders saw the fall and were able to traverse down to her and provide assistance until they were able to get in touch with first responders.

One of the Good Samaritans says when he got down to her -- her leg had gotten caught in a rock and was keeping her from falling any further.

“The lady that ended up falling started out on the ropes and started out her descent, and she kind of took a lunge that kind of shifted her momentum off of the face, and then she let go and fell about 20 feet. Then started rolling from there for maybe about another 100, 110,” witness Evan Richey said.

HFD airlifted the woman off the trail and an ambulance took her to the hospital. HFD said it appeared the woman had head and other bodily injuries.

They also airlifted Richey and his friend off of the cliff and brought them down to a staging area at Maunawili Park. They were uninjured.

