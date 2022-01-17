Tributes
Hawaii sees 4,700 new COVID infections, no additional fatalities

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 4,700 new coronavirus infections on Monday.

The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 174,586.

Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities reported. The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 1,126.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 50,944 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 3,679 were on Oahu
  • 495 on Maui
  • 254 on Hawaii Island
  • 181 on Kauai
  • 23 on Molokai
  • 5 on Lanai

There were also 63 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.2% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81% have received at least one dose. Roughly 39% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

