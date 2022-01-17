Hawaii sees 4,700 new COVID infections, no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 4,700 new coronavirus infections on Monday.

The latest number of infections brings the statewide total to 174,586.

Meanwhile, there were no new fatalities reported. The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at 1,126.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 50,944 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

3,679 were on Oahu

495 on Maui

254 on Hawaii Island

181 on Kauai

23 on Molokai

5 on Lanai

There were also 63 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.2% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 81% have received at least one dose. Roughly 39% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

