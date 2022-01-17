Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers, more big surf expected this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds and mostly dry weather will continue through most of the week.

A land and sea breeze regime will dominate, with mostly cool and clear nights and mornings, with afternoon and evening clouds delivering just a few spotty showers.

Light to moderate trade winds may return next weekend.

A high surf advisory remains in effect through early Monday morning for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui.

The next reinforcing northwest swell will initially arrive Tuesday, and then gradually build Tuesday night before peaking Wednesday.

Surf produced by this swell is expected to reach the high surf advisory criteria along most north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands Wednesday.

Forerunners from a much larger northwest swell are forecast to arrive early Friday morning. This swell is expected to rise rapidly, with resulting surf well above the high surf warning thresholds along most north- and west-facing shores.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.