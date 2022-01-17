Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.(AP Photo/James Carbone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:58 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Vera Cruz ventured down to the shore to assess the damage — where he...
Clean-up efforts underway following tsunami surge triggered by Tonga eruption
Police remained on scene Sunday afternoon as the investigation unfolded.
Police investigation shuts down a Pauoa road
Despite the soaring case loads, one key pandemic benchmark appears to be slowing:...
DOH: Overwhelming surge in COVID tests delays reporting of both positive and negative counts
The charred building was gutted by flames early Sunday morning.
Neighbors jump into action to save lives during two-alarm Wahiawa fire
The state airport officials said some security cameras at the Daniel K. Inouye International...
Security under fire at Honolulu’s airport following rash of car thefts

Latest News

Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King’s work
A dangerous winter storm is whipping the East Coast with significant snowfall, strong...
Winter storm whipping northeast US with snow, thunderstorms
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 17, 2022
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 17, 2022