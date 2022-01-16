What’s next for Rainbow Warriors football following Todd Graham’s resignation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After just two seasons in Manoa, Todd Graham is officially out, announcing his resignationFriday night — saving the University over $1.2 million dollars.

Turning the page on one of the most tumultuous periods in UH history, but now the program looks towards whats next for the ‘Bows.

Since the end of the 2021 Season, UH has seen a total of 17 players leave the program, followed by claims that coach Graham created a toxic environment and neglected the well being and mental health of his players.

Now that the Graham era is in the rear view mirror, the search begins for his successor and according to UH football play-by-play announcer Kanoa Leahey, the new head coach needs to bring light to what is now a grim situation.

“An individual, perhaps that can immediately begin what I believe to be a required healing process.” Leahey told Hawaii News Now. “So I think at this time with UH football facing this many obstacles and difficulties and challenges, this is as important a personnel decision as (Athletics Director) David Matlin has ever had to make.”

Leahey also added that the new coaching candidates should also have a connection to the islands.

“I think it is crucial to have somebody that has already built a reputation, perhaps here or already has ingratiated his or herself to the community.” Leahey said. “Here in the eye was this very unique community with a very unique pride and culture about it.

For the fans, it was some what of a relief to finally to move on from the devastating off season.

“Just so much heartbreak with all the players transferring then talking about how University of Hawaii football doesn’t feel like home.” UH super fan Fuchsia Yamashiro “So there’s definitely is a relief that we get an opportunity to make some change.”

And this time, fans want Athletics Director David Matlin to take his time when looking for their next head coach.”

“There is no rush because this is a very very important hire and one that could make or break our program.” Yamashiro said.

Linebackers coach Jacob Yoro will serve as the interim coach for the time being with the search for the Rainbow Warriors next head coach underway.

