Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of America’s greatest aviators has died at the age of 102.

Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, passed away in his sleep Sunday morning.

McGee made history by completing 409 combat missions across three major conflicts: World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called him an “American hero” in a tweet mourning his loss Sunday.

The groundbreaking African American pilot’s lifetime of service was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.

He was later enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011.

McGee is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.
Tsunami waves wash over Tonga after undersea volcano erupts
Waves pushed canoes on the beach next to the King Kam Hotel in Kailua-Kona.
Tsunami advisory canceled for Hawaii following Tonga eruption; small waves seen across state
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Vera Cruz ventured down to the shore to assess the damage — where he...
Clean-up efforts underway following tsunami surge triggered by Tonga eruption
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii reports record 5,977 new COVID cases; 6 fatalities
The tar-like material was found on the site of a long-shuttered sugar mill in Lahaina.
Discovery of mysterious substance oozing from ground in West Maui draws concern

Latest News

Tens of millions of Americans along the East Coast are getting a winter blast.
Winter storm brings snow, sleet, ice, power outages
A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service...
Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief
The COVID-19 testing site at Lihue's Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall
To meet high demand, Lihue’s COVID testing site to open on MLK holiday
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff