Sea Life Park opens newly renovated seabird sanctuary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sea Life Park recently unveiled their newly renovated seabird sanctuary and rehabilitation facilities.

The park held a blessing Saturday for the new space. On hand for the event was members of the Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi Troop 257 and Troop 383.

Through their hard work and cookie sales, the girls raised funds and donated seabird kennels in November 2018. Since then, the troop has continued their support of the sanctuary’s mission.

With the unveiling came the introduction of two seabirds and their new official names following a public vote.

‘Kolohe’ is a brown booby bird, and ‘Malu’ is a wedge-tailed shearwater.

“Sometimes their injures are considered permanent and they are deemed non releasable because of those injuries, so when they are deemed non-releasable they do come and live in our sanctuary here,” Valerie Langland, marine mammal trainer, said.

“It kinda gives them a second chance at life and allows them to live their lives to the fullest, just under human care where we can help to take excellent care of them,” Langland added.

The park is open and welcoming guests.

