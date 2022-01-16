Tributes
To meet high demand, Lihue’s COVID testing site to open on MLK holiday

The COVID-19 testing site at Lihue's Kauai War Memorial Convention Hall(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With demand for COVID tests remaining high across the state, providers are working to meet the need.

On Kauai, county officials announced the testing site at the War Memorial Convention Hall would remain open on Monday, despite it being the Martin Luther King. Jr. holiday.

The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and runs on a ticketing system. Ticket distribution begins at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-sever basis, and is meant to alleviate long lines.

[Read more: As COVID cases soar on Kauai, long lines for testing are a common sight]

Rapid PCR tests are offered there with same-day results. County officials want to remind the public that the Convention Hall testing site isn’t for those who are experiencing symptoms. For those who are, they’re urged to seek testing at a drive-thru or clinical site.

“Mahalo to all the staff and volunteers who are working tirelessly at the Convention Hall to help keep our community safe,” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said. “We thank you and all our frontline health workers from the bottom of our hearts for your continued efforts.”

For a full list of testing sites and resources on Kauai, click here.

