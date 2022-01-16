Tributes
Light wind weather pattern expected for several more days

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
A series of cold fronts passing to the north of the state will keep light and variable winds in the forecast for at least the first half of the coming week, with somewhat warm and humid conditions. Afternoon clouds and a chance for pop-up showers are expected for interior and mauka areas with overnight clearing. Light to moderate east to southeast winds could return to the eastern half of the state by Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall should remain limited, with no organized rainmakers in the week ahead.

At the beach, surf will remain elevated for north and west shores, with a high surf advisory continuing for Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, as well as the north shores of Maui. Surf will likely peak early Sunday morning. Another advisory-level swell is possible Tuesday, with a possible XL swell bringing warning level next Friday or Saturday. No significant swells are expected for south or east shores. For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted through Sunday morning for most coastal waters due to high seas.

