Hawaii reports 3,878 new COVID cases; 3 fatalities

COVID-19 lab testing
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 3,878 new COVID infections Sunday and three additional fatalities.

The latest number of infections pushes the statewide total to 169,886.

With three more fatalities, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,126.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 48,849 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Sunday:

  • 2,285 were on Oahu
  • 700 on Maui
  • 585 on Hawaii Island
  • 230 on Kauai
  • 28 on Molokai

There were also 22 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.8% have received at least one dose. Roughly 29.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

