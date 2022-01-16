Tributes
Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid

A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:13 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department responded to a deer in need on Friday.

Wildlife officers Katie Doyle and Sean Dodd helped a deer that had a trash can lid stuck around its head.

Pictures of the deer were posted on the CPW Northeast region’s Twitter account.

The lid had a hole in it which was probably being used for a recycling or feed container, according to the CPW.

The officers who found the animal were able to remove the lid and set it free.

