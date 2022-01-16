Amid surging COVID infections, state will suspend reporting of negative cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the record number of new cases, demand for COVID testing has also soared — so much so that the state Health Department is having trouble processing all of the test results.

The state announced Saturday that it is suspending processing of negative cases for its statewide dashboard — probably for several weeks so that its system can catch up.

But the state said the move will not affect it’s daily reports on new positive cases.

The state will also shift the focus of its contract tracers, who will now concentrate on investigating clusters — especially in places like schools and nursing homes.

“We’ve reported over 48,000 COVID cases over the past two weeks. It would be unrealistic to believe our 378 investigators and contract tracers can contact each of these people,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, state epidemiologist.

The move comes as the state hit a record 5,977 cases on Saturday — over a thousand more infections than the previous record earlier this month.

Despite the soaring case loads, one key pandemic benchmark appears to be slowing: hospitalizations.

“It’s interesting that the hospitalizations for the past four days have been 339, 352 and 347 and 347 today,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

“It looks pretty much that we have plateaued in the hospitals, and I’m hopeful for that because it’s obvious a lot of doctors and nurses are out sick.”

Green said the return of hundreds of federally funded nurses to Hawaii later this month should also ease the pressure on the state’s hospitals.

“On Jan. 17, we should expect to get over 200 additional nurses and respiratory therapists and another 200 or 250 on the Jan. 24,” he said.

But the Health Department said the current hospitalization number is still too high.

“I think we should be very cautious and not fool ourselves because the number of people with Omicron because it’s so transmissible is significantly higher than the Delta variant,” said Dr. Libby Char, the Health Department’s director.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.