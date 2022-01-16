66-year-old pedestrian killed in Oahu’s 1st traffic fatality of 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 66-year-old pedestrian has died following a crash in Kalihi on Friday night.

Authorities said the crash happened at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Nimitz Highway and Sand Island Access Road.

Officials said a 48-year-old motorist was traveling westbound when he struck the 66-year-old man, who was crossing the highway in a marked crosswalk. Police said he was walking while the “Do Not Walk Sign” was up.

Following the crash, the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver was not injured as a result of the collision.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.

This is the first traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to three at this same time in 2021.

An investigation remains ongoing.

