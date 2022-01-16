18 people safely evacuate after early morning building fire in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire ripped through a building in Wahiawa early Sunday morning, triggering a two-alarm response from the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD said 10 units staffed with 34 personnel rushed to the two-story building just after 3:15 a.m. It was located at the intersection of North Cane Street and Kilani Avenue.

When firefighters got there, they found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the commercial building.

Fire crews established a water supply and began battling the blaze. During the fire, HFD said 18 occupants of the building evacuated safely and were uninjured. Flames also spread to a nearby vehicle.

Firefighters had the blaze under control just before 4 a.m., and fully extinguished about an hour later.

Investigators were called out to determine the cause of the fire. American Red Cross volunteers are aiding the displaced residents.

Damage estimates were not immediately available, and the cause is under investigation. HFD says they don’t know if the building had smoke alarms.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.