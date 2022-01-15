Tributes
What the Tech: Not hooked on Wordle yet? Here’s what you’re missing

Wordle is the most popular game around. Here's why
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve been on Facebook or Twitter in the last couple of weeks, you’ve seen posts with boxes of green and letter colors.

That’s Wordle. It isn’t an app, but a game played only in an internet browser.

And it’s the hottest game around.

It’s a fairly simple game of blocks and letters. Your goal is to guess the Wordle word of the day. Enter guesses using the online keyboard, you’re looking for yellow and green reveals.

A yellow letter means it’s in the word but in the wrong place. Green shows you the correct letter is in the correct place. Keep guessing, using those reveals, by coming up with new words until you solve the daily puzzle.

You get six chances. There’s no clock so take your time.

Friends share their results, at least the ones they’re proud of, on Facebook. On Twitter, about 40 wordle results are posted every minute. Wordle prevents anyone from spoiling the puzzle for everyone else. That’s why you only see the board with green and yellow boxes.

In case you see a Wordle app somewhere, it’s a copycat and probably loaded with adware.

Apple kicked dozens of fake Wordle puzzle games out of the app store.

While it isn’t an app, you can create one. iPhone users, go to the Wordle homepage in Safari and click the share button. On an Android device, you can do the same in the Google browser, then you can add to the home screen. Wordle effectively becomes an app, though it’ll just open in your web browser.

The online game is free and every day at midnight, a new puzzle is released. And that’s what’s so great about Wordle. You can get hooked, but you can’t play more than once a day.

To play, click here.

