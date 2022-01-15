Tributes
Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii following Tonga eruption; no major waves expected

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Ewa Beach
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tsunami advisory has been issued for Hawaii following a large eruption in Tonga, but officials said no destructive waves are expected.

There is the potential, however, for sea level changes and strong currents along all coasts.

Those changes were slated to begin about 1 a.m. and could last for several hours. Residents who live along coastlines and those entering the water were urged to use caution.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center earlier said there was no threat to Hawaii from the eruption, which did trigger tsunami waves in Tonga. There was no immediate word on damage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

