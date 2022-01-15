Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii following Tonga eruption; no major waves expected

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tsunami advisory has been issued for Hawaii following a large eruption in Tonga, but officials said no destructive waves are expected.

The @NWSHonolulu has issued a Tsunami Advisory for Hawaii as a result of the volcanic eruption in Tonga. NO major tsunami is expected. However, sea level changes and strong currents are possible along all the State’s coasts. https://t.co/yv96mvrlv2 — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 15, 2022

There is the potential, however, for sea level changes and strong currents along all coasts.

Those changes were slated to begin about 1 a.m. and could last for several hours. Residents who live along coastlines and those entering the water were urged to use caution.

1.14.2022: (correction on date) Large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano) today as seen from outer space. Shown on visible imagery using the Himawari satellite. #hiwx #tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Y18W7wvXl9 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 15, 2022

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center earlier said there was no threat to Hawaii from the eruption, which did trigger tsunami waves in Tonga. There was no immediate word on damage.

