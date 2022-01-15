Plane with 2 onboard crashes after take off from Hana Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are responding to a plane crash on Maui that involved two people onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Flight Design CTLS crashed after taking off from Runway 26 at the around 9:50 a.m.

The incident happened about 50 to 100 yards west of the Hana Airport runway.

One person was able to get out of the plane and was transported by paramedics to the hospital. The other passenger had to be extricated. One of the victims is around 70 years old.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This story will be updated.

