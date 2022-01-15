Light winds for the holiday weekend and beyond

A series of weak fronts will be passing north of the state over the coming week, keeping a high pressure ridge close to the islands. That will keep winds light for the next several days, with afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. This will lead to some afternoon clouds and possible pop-up showers, followed by overnight clearing. A stronger front may come close enough to bring more southerly winds later next week.

At the beach, a high surf advisory has been extended all the way through 6 p.m. Sunday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, as the latest swell is expected to arrive Saturday and peak late Saturday into Sunday morning. Heads up, as there’s another possible warning level swell about a week out. No significant swells are expected for south and east shores.

