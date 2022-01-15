Tributes
Kauai infant in need of bone marrow match headed to mainland for cancer treatment

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:17 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai infant who is battling leukemia is headed to the mainland for more treatment as her family holds out hope for a bone marrow match.

The family of 3-month-old Seely Borges will be traveling to Seattle on Saturday as part of the baby’s fight against the aggressive blood cancer.

“She hasn’t found a match yet, but we were able to get 1,500 people to join the registry,” said Hayley Borges, Seely’s mother. “So we’re so thankful for our community for really trying.”

“Seeing the response that we’ve seen is definitely surprising and we’re very thankful,” added Shawn Borges, the baby’s father.

While on the mainland, Seeley will undergo her third round of chemotherapy.

Her parents hope they’ll find a perfect match for their daughter during that time, so people are still encouraged to join the bone marrow registry.

Click here to join the online registry.

If no match is found, either her mom or dad may be used as a half match.

“We’re undergoing testing now to see if one of us is a stronger match for her and then they’ll go ahead and use part of us as her transplant,” said Hayley Borges.

The Borges ohana expects to be in Seattle until the end of June at the earliest, but they say finding a place to stay has been difficult.

“At least for three months, Seeley will be in the hospital and then we’ll need to remain in Seattle for at least 100 days following for observation,” Borges said. “They told us on Monday that they expect us in Seattle by Tuesday so we’ve been scrambling and packing our whole lives up.”

Right now, they are on the waitlist for the Ronald McDonald House and plan to rent a hotel room when needed.

If you would like to help the family with medical or housing expenses, a GoFundMe account has also been set up. Click here to view it.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

