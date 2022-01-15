Hawaii’s own McKenzie Milton honored with his own bobblehead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani’s own McKenzie Milton is getting a trio of figurines from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Originally the Florida State University quarterback was only slated to get one ― outfitted in his FSU uniform. But the Hall of Fame says they were flooded with requests for versions of Milton in his former uniforms from the University of Central Florida.

The bobbleheads are $30 each.

For more information and to pre-order, click here.

