Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s own McKenzie Milton honored with his own bobblehead

Mililani’s own McKenzie Milton is getting a trio of figurines from the National Bobblehead Hall...
Mililani’s own McKenzie Milton is getting a trio of figurines from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mililani’s own McKenzie Milton is getting a trio of figurines from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Originally the Florida State University quarterback was only slated to get one ― outfitted in his FSU uniform. But the Hall of Fame says they were flooded with requests for versions of Milton in his former uniforms from the University of Central Florida.

The bobbleheads are $30 each.

For more information and to pre-order, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Waipahu.
Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Waipahu business
Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi apologized Thursday for his department’s failure...
Superintendent apologizes for underreporting COVID case count at schools
The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman”...
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple plans legal action following dog’s death on Hawaiian Air flight
In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe

Latest News

This is Now (Jan. 14, 2022)
This is Now (Jan. 14, 2022)
U.S. households will be able to order free at-home COVID tests online starting Wednesday.
Government’s distribution of free at-home COVID starts Wednesday
Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in the fatal...
Police ask for public’s help in tracking down suspect in fatal Waipahu shooting
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft, where...
Respected engineer skeptical of Navy’s plan to remove contamination from water