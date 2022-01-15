Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports record 5,977 new COVID cases; 6 fatalities

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported a record 5,977 new COVID infections Saturday and six additional fatalities.

It’s the first time Hawaii’s daily case count has exceeded 5,000, topping the previous record by more than 1,000 infections. Several islands also saw record highs Saturday.

The latest number of infections pushes the statewide total to 166,008.

With six more fatalities, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,123.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 47,823 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 3,985 were on Oahu
  • 913 on Maui
  • 720 on Hawaii Island
  • 266 on Kauai
  • 23 on Molokai

There were also 50 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.8% have received at least one dose. Roughly 29.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.
Tsunami waves wash over Tonga after undersea volcano erupts
Pacific Tsunami Warning Center
Tsunami advisory canceled for Hawaii following Tonga eruption; small waves seen across state
U.S. households will be able to order free at-home COVID tests online starting Wednesday.
Starting Wednesday, you’ll be able to order free at-home COVID tests online
Head coach Todd Graham addresses recent criticism of toxic culture within UH football.
Embattled UH head football coach resigns amid allegations of creating toxic environment
Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in the fatal...
Police ask for public’s help in tracking down suspect in fatal Waipahu shooting

Latest News

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center
Tsunami advisory canceled for Hawaii following Tonga eruption; small waves seen across state
Video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.
Tsunami waves wash over Tonga after undersea volcano erupts
Head coach Todd Graham addresses recent criticism of toxic culture within UH football.
Embattled UH head football coach resigns amid allegations of creating toxic environment
UH Football's next game is set for August 27th on the home turf against the Vanderbilt...
Lawmakers say UH coach’s resignation is ‘best decision’ for football program