Hawaii reports record 5,977 new COVID cases; 6 fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported a record 5,977 new COVID infections Saturday and six additional fatalities.

It’s the first time Hawaii’s daily case count has exceeded 5,000, topping the previous record by more than 1,000 infections. Several islands also saw record highs Saturday.

The latest number of infections pushes the statewide total to 166,008.

With six more fatalities, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,123.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 47,823 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

3,985 were on Oahu

913 on Maui

720 on Hawaii Island

266 on Kauai

23 on Molokai

There were also 50 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.8% have received at least one dose. Roughly 29.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.