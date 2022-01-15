Georgia’s Russell Henley takes top spot after second round of 2022 Sony Open

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was cut down day at the Waialae Country Club, as round two of the 2022 Sony Open wrapped up on Friday.

The field of players looked to make the cut going into Saturday, including seven players with Hawaii ties who made a strong showing for the 808.

The Hawaii golfers hit the links at different times throughout the day with their sights on making the weekend.

However, none of them were able to shoot low enough to continue, but among the top finishers for team Hawaii was Chan Kim.

The Kaimuki graduate finished round two with a final score of 1-under par…to also finish his time in the Sony Open with the same score overall.

“It was a real treat to be able to come back home.” Kim told reporters. “Obviously playing in front of some family and friends it’s always a special feeling, I missed the food out here a lot, I probably gained about five pounds this week, probably didn’t help my golf game, to be honest. “

“I enjoyed every second of it. Hopefully next time around I’m do a little bit better.”

Kim is no stranger to professional golf, the former Bulldog playing on the Japan Tour snagging seven tournament wins and in the states, Kim most recently finished tied for 23rd in the 2021 PGA championship.

Despite all of his Tour experience, Kim says nothing beats playing in his hometown event.

“This has always been a dream growing up.” Kim said. “I used to come out here when I was a junior golfer and watch the Sony Open and always dreamed about playing in it, to be able to finally do it, you know, it’s better late than never, I would like a couple more shots at Waialae and see how I can get on.”

At the top of the overall leaderboard going into Saturday is Georgia’s Russell Hensley who shot an impressive 7-under par in round two with a 15-under par overall to take a commanding lead ahead of the final two rounds.

“If you hit the shots you can get rewarded out here.” Henley said. “If you’re hitting the ball straight and hitting crisp shots, you’re going to typically get rewarded, so I think just knowing that keeps me in it.”

After finishing round one as the leader of the pack, last years Sony Open winner Kevin Na fell in the standings after shooting a 1-over par in the second round with an 8-under par overall going into Saturday.

With Round two all done, the remaining field of players look to the weekend as they try to snag the 2022 Sony Open Championship

