Embattled University of Hawaii head football coach resigns

Head coach Todd Graham addresses recent criticism of toxic culture within UH football.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:06 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii’s head football coach Todd Graham resigned on Friday amidst allegations of toxicity within the football program.

Graham, who was hired in January 2020 following the departure of former coach and quarterback Nick Rolovich, compiled a record of 11-11 during a University of Hawaii coaching career. He had just completed the second year of a five-year contract.

In a statement, Graham said:

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as the Head Football Coach at the University of Hawaii for the past two seasons. After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that I will step away as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, with a very heavy heart. I want to give my thanks and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all the challenges of 2020 and 2021. It wasn’t easy, but they all fought the good fight and we did things the right way.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The university said because Graham resigned, no additional monies will be owed to the coach aside from normal reimbursements and compensation earned.

The search for the new head coach begins immediately.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

