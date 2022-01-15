‘Delete it immediately’: State warns of email phishing scam related to DMV

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning people about a phishing scam related to the DMV.

Officials said crooks are emailing people saying they have an incomplete Hawaii DMV contact form that needs to be updated. The targets are then asked for their social security and license plate numbers.

The state said motor vehicle registration and licensing is conducted by the counties and that personal information would never be requested over email or the phone.

If you receive this email, officials said you should not click on any links and delete it immediately.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.