‘Delete it immediately’: State warns of email phishing scam related to DMV

The Transportation Department said targets are being asked to submit their social security and...
The Transportation Department said targets are being asked to submit their social security and license plate numbers.(Pexels.com)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning people about a phishing scam related to the DMV.

Officials said crooks are emailing people saying they have an incomplete Hawaii DMV contact form that needs to be updated. The targets are then asked for their social security and license plate numbers.

The state said motor vehicle registration and licensing is conducted by the counties and that personal information would never be requested over email or the phone.

If you receive this email, officials said you should not click on any links and delete it immediately.

