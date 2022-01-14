Tributes
This gym rat celebrated his birthday by working out. Oh ... and he’s 102

Dr. James Chou turned 102 on Thursday and celebrated the big birthday at the gym.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. James Chou turned 102 on Thursday.

How did he celebrate? By hitting the gym.

Chou completed a mini workout Thursday with his son at 24 Hour Fitness in Pearl City.

Heading to the gym on his birthday has become something of a tradition for Chou. This is his third year in a row that he’s celebrated the milestone there.

Chou works out six days a week and has been a member at the gym for the past 25 years.

“I think keep my muscle and the brain going everyday so I do my routine health,” he said. “People here are very nice. They took good care of me that’s why I live so long.”

He added, “Everybody should if they have the time.”

Gym staff and members wished Chou a happy birthday. Over the years, he has gotten to know those at the gym and considers them family.

