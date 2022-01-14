This gym rat celebrated his birthday by working out. Oh ... and he’s 102

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. James Chou turned 102 on Thursday.

How did he celebrate? By hitting the gym.

Chou completed a mini workout Thursday with his son at 24 Hour Fitness in Pearl City.

Heading to the gym on his birthday has become something of a tradition for Chou. This is his third year in a row that he’s celebrated the milestone there.

Chou works out six days a week and has been a member at the gym for the past 25 years.

“I think keep my muscle and the brain going everyday so I do my routine health,” he said. “People here are very nice. They took good care of me that’s why I live so long.”

He added, “Everybody should if they have the time.”

Gym staff and members wished Chou a happy birthday. Over the years, he has gotten to know those at the gym and considers them family.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.