Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

On this day 4 years ago, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into panic

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years ago Thursday, on Jan. 13, 2018, Hawaii residents and visitors were thrown into a panic when a terrifying emergency alert was sent to their cell phones.

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER,” the alert read. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

It wasn’t until 38 minutes later when emergency officials issued a corrected alert saying it was a false alarm. And after the shock wore off, many were left with frustration and anger.

In the years since the false alert, there were investigations and a host of changes made in hopes of preventing a similar mistake.

Among the biggest changes: Last year, the FCC issued new rules for how emergency alerts are sent.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple plans legal action following dog’s death on Hawaiian Air flight
File photo of a COVID lab.
Hawaii reports 3,512 new COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses
The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman”...
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Latest News

This is Now (Jan. 13, 2022)
This is Now (Jan. 13, 2022)
File photo of UH head football coach Todd Graham.
Experts: Removing UH’s football coach comes with a hefty price tag
A program meant to reduce waste at schools and teach life long lessons about the environment...
A hui that fights school waste faced closure. Then the community stepped in
Home sink faucet / File
Some Molokai residents told to boil water after possible E. coli contamination