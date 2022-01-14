Tributes
State’s pandemic modeling team says Omicron surge could peak soon

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:57 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the state’s pandemic modeling team says the Omicron surge could peak soon.

The worst-case scenario from the Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group — or HIPAM — shows a higher daily case count but a faster drop.

The best-case scenario suggests a flatter curve, with cases tapering off slowly.

Under the worst-case scenario, Oahu cases are expected to peak Friday, while Hawaii Island’s could peak next Monday, Maui County on Saturday and Kauai County this past Wednesday.

Under the best-case scenario, Oahu would see a peak next week Thursday, Hawaii Island next week Friday, Maui County next week Wednesday, and Kauai on Sunday.

There are still some uncertainties, including testing issues, which could push the peak back.

The state reports that about 350 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. HIPAM expects hospitalizations to keep rising for several more weeks.

