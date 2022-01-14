Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Some Molokai residents told to boil water after possible E. coli contamination

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLOKAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Molokai residents are being alerted to possible E. coli contamination in the Kalae System area.

The Department of Water Supply has issued a boil water advisory for customers serviced by the impacted water lines.

Residents should boil their drinking water for one minute and let it cool before using it, or us bottled water.

DWS says the source of water for Kalae is the DHHL wells pumped into their storage tank. Employees collected samples and are running tests to determine if the bacteria is present, and to track down the source of the contamination.

Once tests show no contamination, the boil water advisory will be lifted.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple plans legal action following dog’s death on Hawaiian Air flight
File photo of a COVID lab.
Hawaii reports 3,512 new COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses
The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman”...
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

Latest News

This is Now (Jan. 13, 2022)
This is Now (Jan. 13, 2022)
File photo of UH head football coach Todd Graham.
Experts: Removing UH’s football coach comes with a hefty price tag
A road sign that reads 'MISSILE ALERT IN ERROR - THERE IS NO THREAT' was put up by the Hawaii...
On this day 4 years ago, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into panic
A program meant to reduce waste at schools and teach life long lessons about the environment...
A hui that fights school waste faced closure. Then the community stepped in