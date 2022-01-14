Some Molokai residents told to boil water after possible E. coli contamination

MOLOKAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Molokai residents are being alerted to possible E. coli contamination in the Kalae System area.

The Department of Water Supply has issued a boil water advisory for customers serviced by the impacted water lines.

Residents should boil their drinking water for one minute and let it cool before using it, or us bottled water.

DWS says the source of water for Kalae is the DHHL wells pumped into their storage tank. Employees collected samples and are running tests to determine if the bacteria is present, and to track down the source of the contamination.

Once tests show no contamination, the boil water advisory will be lifted.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.