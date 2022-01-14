Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Waipahu.
Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Waipahu business
Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi apologized Thursday for his department’s failure...
Superintendent apologizes for underreporting COVID case count at schools
The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman”...
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple plans legal action following dog’s death on Hawaiian Air flight
In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe

Latest News

FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in the fatal...
Police identify man fatally shot at Waipahu business
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
This booking photo provided by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office shows Thomas Holifield, 59,...
Indiana man allegedly killed roommate with windshield fluid
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint