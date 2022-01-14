Seven players with Hawaii ties hit the links in first round of 2021 Sony Open

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first round of the 2022 Sony Open wrapped at the Waialae country club Thursday afternoon.

Some of the best golfers on the PGA tour let it fly in Kahala, along with seven players with ties to Hawaii.

The locals hit the links starting 7:30 in the morning with Punahou Graduate Parker McLachlin.

McLachlin finished the day at +1 par to be placed tied for 114th on the leaderboard, in what is now his 12th Sony Open appearance.

The Former Buffanblu saying that despite the rough outing, this weekend will serve more as inspiration for the next generation of local golfers.

“For me, it’s always been about trying to help the next generation, try to inspire the next generation of junior golfers.” McLachlin told reporters. “Hey, look, I was just a kid that grew up playing a muni golf course at Ala Wai, worked [at Waialae Country Club], got some practice privileges and I made it on to the PGA TOUR, you can too, that’s always kind of been my goal for playing professional golf.”

Up next to the tee on Thursday was former University of Hawaii and Mililani golfer Jared Sawada.

The former Bow wrapped up round one with a +3 over par.

“That’s the dream is so win this tournament one day.”Sawada said. “Might not happen this week, but I’ll keep visualizing that and hopefully make it happen one day.”

Leading the pack for the Hawaii golfers after the first round was Waialae Country Club head pro Kevin Carll.

Carll finished with a solid even par on a course that he oversees year round, the Pro feeling the energy of the crowd after hosting last years Sony with no fans.

“It’s great to see people back on the golf course.” Carll said. “It felt almost like a glorified junior event, guys would make a birdie and you didn’t hear any applause, It’s nice to have the fans back as we hear the applause there.”

The rest of the Hawaii field tee’d off late in the afternoon, the group looking to make up some ground in the scoring in the second round.

At the top of the overall standings is last years Sony Open winner Kevin Na who finished Thursday with -9 under par.

Round two of the Sony Open tee’s off Friday morning to see who makes the cut going into the weekend.

