Seeking a new career? City to host in-person job fair with over 70 employers

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re interested in working for the City and County of Honolulu, you’re invited to check out an upcoming in-person job fair.

The city is hosting the event in partnership with WorkForce Hawaii. It is scheduled for Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

The fair will feature city departments looking to fill vacancies. But that’s not all — more than 70 private sector employers will also be there accepting resumes from potential new workers.

The city says this is the first in-person career fair since the start of the pandemic, and for those who can’t attend in person, a virtual option will be available.

“There are so many reasons to join the city’s team, including generous paid time off, health insurance and retirement benefits, but most importantly you will be able to make a positive difference in our community,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

“We are looking for employees from a variety of backgrounds and career stages. Whether you are a recent graduate, looking for greater stability, or considering a career change, this is an opportunity to shape your future in your community where you live, work and play,” he added.

For more information and to register, click here.

In-person attendees will need to show proof of vaccination, and wear a face mask.

