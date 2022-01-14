Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police identify man fatally shot at Waipahu business

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Waipahu business.

Authorities have identified the victim as Jon Tokuhara, 47.

Jon Tokuhara
Jon Tokuhara(Honolulu Police Department)

The man was found dead inside Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare ― near the corner of Waipahu Depot Street and Farrington Highway ― about 8 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

The public can also make tips anonymously via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Waipahu.
Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Waipahu business
Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi apologized Thursday for his department’s failure...
Superintendent apologizes for underreporting COVID case count at schools
The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman”...
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple plans legal action following dog’s death on Hawaiian Air flight
In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe

Latest News

The staff at the Waikiki Shell testing site say majority of the people coming in were exposed...
Pandemic modeling group predicts Hawaii’s Omicron surge could peak soon
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 3,099 new COVID infections, 3 more deaths
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Jan. 14, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Honolulu mayor discusses COVID restrictions, Kealoha payout investigation