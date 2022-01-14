Police identify man fatally shot at Waipahu business
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Waipahu business.
Authorities have identified the victim as Jon Tokuhara, 47.
The man was found dead inside Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare ― near the corner of Waipahu Depot Street and Farrington Highway ― about 8 a.m. Thursday, officials said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
The public can also make tips anonymously via the P3 Tips app.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.