Open House: Comfortable townhome in Makakilo and full-service senior living unit in Honolulu

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, Makakilo living at its best! This highly desirable and well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome is ready for you to call home! Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, this unit features split A/C in every room, upgraded appliances, granite countertops, walk in closest, private backyard with gorgeous mountain and peekaboo ocean views, and a 2-car attached garage with a driveway. Ocean Ridge at Makakilo has ample guest parking and easy access to the H-1. Come and enjoy your best life!

Next up, welcome to One Kalakaua Senior Living, a full-service community you’ve been looking for where you’ll find the independent lifestyle you’ve earned. This well-kept unit with expansive city and mountain views offers an open floor plan, renovated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, central a/c, fire sprinklers, washer and dryer, and covered parking. One Kalakaua provides its residents with an array of amenities and staff support that makes this community both enjoyable and safe in a secured building with activities galore, restaurant, beauty salon, recreation area and meeting room! Stay fit and healthy with exercise classes, heated pool, jacuzzi, and fitness center. Come discover what the buzz is all about!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

Latest News

UH campuses offering free training, employment through Hana Career Pathways program
