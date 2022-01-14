Murder trial of Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua’s foster parents gets delayed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The murder trial of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua’s foster parents is now delayed for nearly five months.

Isaac and Lehua Kalua will not be back in court until May due to the latest COVID surge — which has impacted jury trials across the state.

Their trial was originally scheduled for the end of January.

The Kaluas are accused of locking their 6-year-old adopted daughter Ariel in a dog cage and killing her.

The two remain in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.