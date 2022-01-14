Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mother tells 911 operator she stabbed her own children, sheriff says

Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Township, Ohio.
Jameshia Taylor is accused of stabbing her two children in Springfield Township, Ohio.(Lucas County Correctional Center)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – Two children were found with critical injuries after their mother told 911 operators she stabbed them, according to authorities.

Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre told WTVG Jameshia Taylor, 28, called 911 from the Franklin Park Mall and said she was distraught and possibly suicidal.

Navarre said during the conversation, she also mentioned she stabbed her two children.

Deputies found a 7- and 8-year-old both stabbed inside a home in Springfield Township. One of the children was in critical condition and required surgery.

Officers found Taylor sitting outside the mall on a bench. She was taken into custody and is facing two counts of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Waipahu.
Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Waipahu business
The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman”...
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple plans legal action following dog’s death on Hawaiian Air flight
In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
DOL identified nearly $740,000 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damaged owed to...
Hawaii company to pay $1.5M to security guards after denying overtime wages

Latest News

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
US official: Russia prepping pretext for Ukraine invasion
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing 6-year-old boy from Tennessee found safe, Amber Alert discontinued
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire at school
Interim schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi apologized Thursday for his department’s failure...
Superintendent apologizes for underreporting COVID case count at schools
Shawnte Hardin is facing multiple charges related to providing funeral services without a...
Dozens of cremated remains found inside Ohio church