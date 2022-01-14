Tributes
Hundreds on Hawaii Island will have to retest for COVID after swabs are lost

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of people on Hawaii Island will need to take another COVID-19 test after their swabs got lost during transit to the lab.

Hawaii County confirmed 407 tests were deemed “invalid.”

The tests were conducted by Truecare 24 at county-operated walk-in clinics at the Old Kona Airport between Jan. 7 to Jan. 10.

The company has notified those affected.

“We are satisfied that they have worked out a solution to eliminate this reoccurrence. That said, we apologize to all affected by the inconvenience and encourage folks to get re-tested as soon as possible,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

