HFD investigating early-morning blaze that destroyed home in Lanikai

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:02 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-alarm fire early Friday destroyed a home that was under construction in Lanikai, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to a call around 2:20 a.m. of a fire that broke out at the home on Kaiolena Drive.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were coming out from all four sides of the single-family, single-story home.

Crews extinguished the fire around 4 a.m.

No occupants were in the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

HFD is investigating the cause and damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

