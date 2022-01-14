Hawaii reports 3,099 new COVID infections, 3 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 3,099 new coronavirus infections Friday and three additional deaths.

The latest number of infections pushes the statewide total to 160,031.

With three more fatalities, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,117.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 44,914 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

2,564 were on Oahu

322 on Maui

97 on Hawaii Island

31 on Kauai

14 on Molokai

There were also 71 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.8% have received at least one dose. Roughly 29.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

