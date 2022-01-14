Tributes
Hawaii reports 3,099 new COVID infections, 3 more deaths

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 3,099 new coronavirus infections Friday and three additional deaths.

The latest number of infections pushes the statewide total to 160,031.

With three more fatalities, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,117.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 44,914 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 2,564 were on Oahu
  • 322 on Maui
  • 97 on Hawaii Island
  • 31 on Kauai
  • 14 on Molokai

There were also 71 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 75.1% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 80.8% have received at least one dose. Roughly 29.4% have received a third dose.

This story will be updated.

