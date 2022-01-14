Tributes
Great Hawaii Weather for your weekend and beyond

Expect Sunny mornings, spotty showers afternoon/early evenings plus cool and clear overnights
Billy V has your surf heights and forecast for the weekend. Expect Sunny mornings, spotty showers afternoon/early evenings plus cool and clear overnights
By Billy V
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect Sunny mornings, spotty showers afternoon/early evenings plus cool and clear overnights. Great weather thru the weekend into next week. Great conditions for the outdoors, but still wear sunscreen. A pattern featuring daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes will prevail across most of the state through the middle of next week. A weakening front may increase clouds and showers Monday night through Wednesday of next week.

Waves are great for swimmers on the South and East facing shores, 1-3 feet and perfect for the family. High Surf Advisory is in effect for the north and west shores for all Hawaiian Islands; surf heights on the north shore are 15-20 feet with west facing shores up to 15 feet. Life-threteaning and dangerous surf; use caution when going to view the surf. Check with lifeguards and stay high up on the dry sand. Seas associated with this swell will hover around the Small Craft Advisory level of 10 ft across the exposed waters, which will likely continue through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

