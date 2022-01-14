Great Hawaii Weather for your Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect light and variable winds, morning/midday sunshine, afternoon spotty showers afternoon/ plus cool and clear overnights. Great weather thru the weekend into next week. A pattern featuring daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes will prevail across most of the state through the middle of next week. A weakening front may increase clouds and showers Monday night through Wednesday of next week.

Waves are great for swimmers on the South and East facing shores, 1-3 feet and perfect for the family. High Surf Advisory is in effect for the north and west shores for all Hawaiian Islands; surf heights on the north shore are 15-20 feet with west facing shores up to 15 feet. Life-threteaning and dangerous surf; use caution when going to view the surf. Check with lifeguards and stay high up on the dry sand. Seas associated with this swell will hover around the Small Craft Advisory level of 10 ft across the exposed waters, which will likely continue through Saturday.

