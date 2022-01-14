Forecast: Few pop up showers plus sunshine and pleasant periods of weather

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It sure has been nice! Generally dry and pleasant weather with light winds can be expected through most of the week. A few showers will be possible over windward slopes and coasts, mainly over the eastern islands during nights and mornings, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each afternoon. A weakening front may bring an increase in showers late Friday through Saturday night as it moves down the island chain, particularly for windward areas. Drier weather appears to build in behind the front for Sunday and next Monday, with minimal shower activity.

Let’s talk surf: The latest west northwest swell began arriving at the far northwestern offshore buoys this morning. The timing of this moderate size, medium period swell has it filling in across the island chain through the overnight hours and then peaking during the day Wednesday. Resultant surf along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands will rise to High Surf Advisory thresholds early Wednesday and holding at these heights through the day. Thus, a High Surf Advisory has been issued beginning at 6 AM Wednesday for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and the north facing shores of Maui. This swell’s slightly more west direction could push surf near to or above advisory criteria along the west facing shores of Big Island later Wednesday. This has prompted a High Surf Advisory for Big Island’s western shores that will be in effect Wednesday. This swell will gradually lower Thursday before the initial forerunners from a larger northwest swell arrive early Friday. This late week swell is expected to rise rapidly with responding surf likely exceeding High Surf Warning thresholds along the smaller island north and west facing shores from as early as Friday afternoon, but most likely that evening. A High Surf Advisory may be required for the west facing shores of Big Island Friday night with a possible High Surf Warning for these shores by early Saturday morning.

