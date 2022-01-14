Episode 95: Cooking Fresh with Chef Colin Hazama

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been quite the start to 2022 for a local chef!

Colin Hazama joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week. He made us all proud in his recent debut on a cooking competition on Discovery Plus!

Hazama moved up the ladder, starting as a dish washer and prep cook on his way to becoming the youngest executive chef at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. Hazama now has his own business called C4 Table, which combines fresh, locally grown produce with a mix of comfort and upscale cuisine that we know and love.

Hazama, who is also a husband and father of two, shares how he navigated new challenges presented by the pandemic and offers advice to aspiring chefs on the best way to get cooking!

