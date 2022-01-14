Tributes
COVID cases surge at Oahu correctional facilities with positivity rates reaching 25%

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid an ongoing surge in COVID cases across the state, infections are also rising within Oahu’s correctional facilities.

The state Department of Public Safety said 45 inmates and one staff member tested positive on Thursday at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. The positivity rate at the facility is 20%.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate at Halawa Correctional Facility is a staggering 25%. Some 38 inmates and four staff have tested positive for the virus.

Across the state, there are 351 active cases among inmates and 82 staff are isolating.

To slow infections at correctional facilities, PSD is also offering a $25 incentive for fully vaccinated inmates who choose to receive a booster shot. Officials said currently 255 inmates received a booster.

