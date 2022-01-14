Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Charges filed against 4 in slaying of off-duty LA cop

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck...
Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:34 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged four people in connection with the robbery and killing of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer and allege the suspects are tied to a street gang.

Officer Fernando Arroyos, 27, was fatally shot at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County.

Authorities have said Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend when a pickup truck approached and several suspects got out.

There was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. Arroyos’ girlfriend was not hurt.

The defendants are charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering and are expected to make their first appearances in federal court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a stunning scene Wednesday morning, three former high-ranking city officials surrendered to...
3 ex-city executives charged as part of sprawling Kealoha corruption probe
Aulani Kupahu and her boyfriend said their dog named Tofu died last Friday.
Couple plans legal action following dog’s death on Hawaiian Air flight
File photo of a COVID lab.
Hawaii reports 3,512 new COVID cases, 5 additional fatalities
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Waipahu.
Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Waipahu business
The owner said she pays a common area expense and that her clients should be able to use the...
Long COVID testing lines in Kalihi draw controversy between businesses

Latest News

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired unidentified projectile in third launch this...
South Korea’s military says North Korea fired unidentified projectile in third launch this month
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Overlapping NW swells, slower winds, and pop up showers plus sunshine and pleasant periods of weather
Isaac and Lehua Kalua will not be back in court until May due to the latest COVID surge.
Murder trial of Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua’s foster parents gets delayed
Approximate area of where the man's body was found.
Body of opihi picker found on rugged Hawaii Island shoreline