Bookmark this website for the government’s free at-home COVID tests

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. households will be able to order free at-home COVID tests online starting Wednesday, the White House announced.

The Biden Administration has pledged to distribute 1 billion of the tests.

Households can sign up at COVIDTests.gov to get four rapid tests delivered to their door.

Shipping of the tests will be handled for by the U.S. Postal Service.

“This program will ensure that Americans have at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests available in the weeks and months ahead in addition to the number of other ways they can get tested,” the White House said.

“The Administration is quickly completing a contracting process for the unprecedented purchase of 1 billion at-home, rapid tests to distribute as part of this program.

Officials said the tests are slated to ship within 7 to 12 days after being ordered, which means most are unlikely to have access to the tests before the end of January.

However, authorities are also supplying community health centers with thousands of the rapid tests. And they’re setting up a call line who are unable to access the website to place orders.

