Body of opihi picker found on rugged Hawaii Island shoreline

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - An opihi picker was found dead in the Keaukaha area of Hilo Thursday evening.

Authorities say the 53-year-old man went picking Wednesday.

His body was found near a spot called King’s Landing, accessible only by four wheel drive vehicles.

Emergency crews were called out to the area around 4:30 p.m. The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.