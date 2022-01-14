Tributes
Body of opihi picker found on rugged Hawaii Island shoreline

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - An opihi picker was found dead in the Keaukaha area of Hilo Thursday evening.

Authorities say the 53-year-old man went picking Wednesday.

His body was found near a spot called King’s Landing, accessible only by four wheel drive vehicles.

Emergency crews were called out to the area around 4:30 p.m. The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified.

This story may be updated.

