Body of opihi picker found on rugged Hawaii Island shoreline
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - An opihi picker was found dead in the Keaukaha area of Hilo Thursday evening.
Authorities say the 53-year-old man went picking Wednesday.
His body was found near a spot called King’s Landing, accessible only by four wheel drive vehicles.
Emergency crews were called out to the area around 4:30 p.m. The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified.
This story may be updated.
